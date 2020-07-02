Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13707 Reese Boulevard West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13707 Reese Boulevard West
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13707 Reese Boulevard West
13707 Reese Blvd W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13707 Reese Blvd W, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom | One Bathroom | 720 sq. ft.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West have any available units?
13707 Reese Boulevard West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntersville, NC
.
Is 13707 Reese Boulevard West currently offering any rent specials?
13707 Reese Boulevard West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 Reese Boulevard West pet-friendly?
Yes, 13707 Reese Boulevard West is pet friendly.
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West offer parking?
No, 13707 Reese Boulevard West does not offer parking.
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 Reese Boulevard West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West have a pool?
No, 13707 Reese Boulevard West does not have a pool.
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West have accessible units?
No, 13707 Reese Boulevard West does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 Reese Boulevard West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 Reese Boulevard West have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 Reese Boulevard West does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 Bedrooms
Huntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with Balcony
Huntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Thomasville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College