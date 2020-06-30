13214 Hidcote Court

Amenities

***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous renovated 4 BR 2.5 BA home, move in ready for new residents. A wonderful open plan - large, spacious great room with separate formal dining room for entertaining friends and family. Sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cozy breakfast nook, lots of cabinets, granite counters and lovely large breakfast bar open to the great room. 4 BR w/ 2 BA on upper level, including huge master w/ ensuite BA. Large, level backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage. Located in Huntersville, and close to shopping, schools and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Northstone



High school: William Amos Hough High School



Middle school: Bailey Middle School



Elementary school: Huntersville Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.