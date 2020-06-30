All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:46 PM

13214 Hidcote Court

13214 Hidcote Court · No Longer Available
Location

13214 Hidcote Court, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous renovated 4 BR 2.5 BA home, move in ready for new residents. A wonderful open plan - large, spacious great room with separate formal dining room for entertaining friends and family. Sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cozy breakfast nook, lots of cabinets, granite counters and lovely large breakfast bar open to the great room. 4 BR w/ 2 BA on upper level, including huge master w/ ensuite BA. Large, level backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage. Located in Huntersville, and close to shopping, schools and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Northstone

High school: William Amos Hough High School

Middle school: Bailey Middle School

Elementary school: Huntersville Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13214 Hidcote Court have any available units?
13214 Hidcote Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13214 Hidcote Court have?
Some of 13214 Hidcote Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13214 Hidcote Court currently offering any rent specials?
13214 Hidcote Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13214 Hidcote Court pet-friendly?
No, 13214 Hidcote Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13214 Hidcote Court offer parking?
Yes, 13214 Hidcote Court offers parking.
Does 13214 Hidcote Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13214 Hidcote Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13214 Hidcote Court have a pool?
No, 13214 Hidcote Court does not have a pool.
Does 13214 Hidcote Court have accessible units?
No, 13214 Hidcote Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13214 Hidcote Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13214 Hidcote Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13214 Hidcote Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13214 Hidcote Court does not have units with air conditioning.

