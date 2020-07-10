All apartments in Huntersville
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
11777 Blessington Road
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:20 PM

11777 Blessington Road

11777 Blessington Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11777 Blessington Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!

MUST SEE! Great location, great community, even better townhome. New three bedroom, Two full bath, two half bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry, large eat in island, stainless steel appliance package. Large dining area/family room with access to private deck for entertaining. Master bedroom suite, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in dual shower, and two additional bedrooms on the same floor. Unit has abundant windows throughout for natural light. Community has laid back atmosphere with a pool, walking trails, and other great amenities. Close to all major highways for easy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11777 Blessington Road have any available units?
11777 Blessington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11777 Blessington Road have?
Some of 11777 Blessington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11777 Blessington Road currently offering any rent specials?
11777 Blessington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11777 Blessington Road pet-friendly?
No, 11777 Blessington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11777 Blessington Road offer parking?
Yes, 11777 Blessington Road offers parking.
Does 11777 Blessington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11777 Blessington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11777 Blessington Road have a pool?
Yes, 11777 Blessington Road has a pool.
Does 11777 Blessington Road have accessible units?
No, 11777 Blessington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11777 Blessington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11777 Blessington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11777 Blessington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11777 Blessington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
