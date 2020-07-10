11777 Blessington Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!



MUST SEE! Great location, great community, even better townhome. New three bedroom, Two full bath, two half bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry, large eat in island, stainless steel appliance package. Large dining area/family room with access to private deck for entertaining. Master bedroom suite, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in dual shower, and two additional bedrooms on the same floor. Unit has abundant windows throughout for natural light. Community has laid back atmosphere with a pool, walking trails, and other great amenities. Close to all major highways for easy access.