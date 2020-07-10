11777 Blessington Road

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!
MUST SEE! Great location, great community, even better townhome. New three bedroom, Two full bath, two half bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry, large eat in island, stainless steel appliance package. Large dining area/family room with access to private deck for entertaining. Master bedroom suite, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in dual shower, and two additional bedrooms on the same floor. Unit has abundant windows throughout for natural light. Community has laid back atmosphere with a pool, walking trails, and other great amenities. Close to all major highways for easy access.