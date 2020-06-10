11638 Morgan Horse Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious brick home in Huntersville! - Spacious, brick home! Open floor plan with an open kitchen to living room. Separate bedroom suite on main floor. Bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Deck in back for your enjoyment. Community boat access to Mtn. Island Lake, walking trails, and pool. Call today to make an appointment.



I77 North/Exit 16B/R-Beatties Ford/L-April Mist Trail/R-Latta Springs Circle/R-Riverside Oaks/R-Canoe Cove/R-Morgan Horse Trail



Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave

W/D Included

Fireplace

2 car garage

Built in 2004

9-5/Latta Springs Estates



Tenant Responsibilities:

Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash

Landscaping/Lawn Maintenance

Interior/Exterior Lighting



Pets: Owner Approval



