Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

11638 Morgan Horse Trail

11638 Morgan Horse Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11638 Morgan Horse Trail, Huntersville, NC 28078
Latta Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious brick home in Huntersville! - Spacious, brick home! Open floor plan with an open kitchen to living room. Separate bedroom suite on main floor. Bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Deck in back for your enjoyment. Community boat access to Mtn. Island Lake, walking trails, and pool. Call today to make an appointment.

I77 North/Exit 16B/R-Beatties Ford/L-April Mist Trail/R-Latta Springs Circle/R-Riverside Oaks/R-Canoe Cove/R-Morgan Horse Trail

Amenities:
Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave
W/D Included
Fireplace
2 car garage
Built in 2004
9-5/Latta Springs Estates

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash
Landscaping/Lawn Maintenance
Interior/Exterior Lighting

Pets: Owner Approval

**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**

(RLNE4814307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have any available units?
11638 Morgan Horse Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have?
Some of 11638 Morgan Horse Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11638 Morgan Horse Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11638 Morgan Horse Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11638 Morgan Horse Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail offers parking.
Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail has a pool.
Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have accessible units?
No, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 11638 Morgan Horse Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 11638 Morgan Horse Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
