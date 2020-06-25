All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 11603 Warfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
11603 Warfield Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:17 PM

11603 Warfield Avenue

11603 Warfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11603 Warfield Avenue, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Superb, quality home with brick and fiber cement siding located on a corner lot in highly desirable Vermillion subdivision, with side-load 3-car garage! Master BR is on the main level, and there are 2 spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. A huge bonus room is over the garage with more than enough room for a pool table or theater seating! Gleaming hardwoods are throughout main level. Spacious office has french doors. Dramatic two-story great room features a stacked stone fireplace hearth and provides an airy feeling with tons of natural light. Gourmet chef-style kitchen has stainless steel appliances including double ovens, a gas cook top, granite counter tops, tile back splash and butler area. Open breakfast area and breakfast bar provide for plenty of seating. Formal dining room boasts heavy molding and trey ceiling. The main level master suite has a customized walk-in closet system, and the luxurious master bath has an over-sized tile shower, glamorous corner garden tub and dual vanities. Porch overlooks a large flat backyard. Covered rocking chair front porch! Community features clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and recreation area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11603 Warfield Avenue have any available units?
11603 Warfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11603 Warfield Avenue have?
Some of 11603 Warfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11603 Warfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11603 Warfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 Warfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11603 Warfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11603 Warfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11603 Warfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 11603 Warfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11603 Warfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 Warfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11603 Warfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 11603 Warfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11603 Warfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 Warfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11603 Warfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11603 Warfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11603 Warfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College