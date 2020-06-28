All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 11522 Warfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
11522 Warfield Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:15 PM

11522 Warfield Avenue

11522 Warfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11522 Warfield Avenue, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
JUST REDUCED!!!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Beautiful 5 BR/3.5 BA Brick Home with covered front and back porches, in a quiet community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gorgeous kitchen with appliances granite counter top open to living area. Beautiful hardwood floors on main with carpet on upper level. Spacious master BR suite with updated master BA with gorgeous shower. Community features clubhouse, playground and pool. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, Lake Norman, and University Research Park. Close to access of High Way 77. Hurry this home will not last.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood:Vermillion;
High school: North Mecklenburg High School;
Middle school: J.m. Alexander Middle School;
Elementary school: Blythe Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2013
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 Warfield Avenue have any available units?
11522 Warfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11522 Warfield Avenue have?
Some of 11522 Warfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 Warfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11522 Warfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 Warfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11522 Warfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11522 Warfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 11522 Warfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11522 Warfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 Warfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 Warfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11522 Warfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 11522 Warfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11522 Warfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 Warfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11522 Warfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11522 Warfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11522 Warfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College