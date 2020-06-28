11522 Warfield Avenue

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS



Beautiful 5 BR/3.5 BA Brick Home with covered front and back porches, in a quiet community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gorgeous kitchen with appliances granite counter top open to living area. Beautiful hardwood floors on main with carpet on upper level. Spacious master BR suite with updated master BA with gorgeous shower. Community features clubhouse, playground and pool. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, Lake Norman, and University Research Park. Close to access of High Way 77. Hurry this home will not last.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood:Vermillion;

High school: North Mecklenburg High School;

Middle school: J.m. Alexander Middle School;

Elementary school: Blythe Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2013

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.