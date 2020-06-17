All apartments in Huntersville
10728 Vanguard Parkway

10728 Vanguard Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

10728 Vanguard Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078
Biltmore Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"

MUST SEE! Located in the heart of Huntersville, this beautiful home has five bedroom, three and half bath, with a three-car garage, and is located in a highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful white cabinetry, stunning counters, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliance package. Large family room that leads to a private patio with fire pit & built in grill!! Master bedroom suite with an incredible walk in closet, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower. Four additional large bedrooms (one with a full bath) with abundant windows throughout for natural light. Ready to use media room for great entertaining. Community offers a shared pool & playground, and is located minutes from downtown Huntersville, with easy access to 77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have any available units?
10728 Vanguard Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have?
Some of 10728 Vanguard Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10728 Vanguard Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10728 Vanguard Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10728 Vanguard Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10728 Vanguard Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 10728 Vanguard Parkway offers parking.
Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10728 Vanguard Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 10728 Vanguard Parkway has a pool.
Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10728 Vanguard Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10728 Vanguard Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10728 Vanguard Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 10728 Vanguard Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
