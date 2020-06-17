10728 Vanguard Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"



MUST SEE! Located in the heart of Huntersville, this beautiful home has five bedroom, three and half bath, with a three-car garage, and is located in a highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful white cabinetry, stunning counters, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliance package. Large family room that leads to a private patio with fire pit & built in grill!! Master bedroom suite with an incredible walk in closet, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower. Four additional large bedrooms (one with a full bath) with abundant windows throughout for natural light. Ready to use media room for great entertaining. Community offers a shared pool & playground, and is located minutes from downtown Huntersville, with easy access to 77.