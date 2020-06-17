10728 Vanguard Parkway

Amenities
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"
MUST SEE! Located in the heart of Huntersville, this beautiful home has five bedroom, three and half bath, with a three-car garage, and is located in a highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful white cabinetry, stunning counters, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliance package. Large family room that leads to a private patio with fire pit & built in grill!! Master bedroom suite with an incredible walk in closet, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower. Four additional large bedrooms (one with a full bath) with abundant windows throughout for natural light. Ready to use media room for great entertaining. Community offers a shared pool & playground, and is located minutes from downtown Huntersville, with easy access to 77.