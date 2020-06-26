10517 Donahue Drive

Amenities
This Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with the Master Suite on Main Level. Loaded with upgrades! Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring, Formal Dining with tons of Natural Light & Stunning Windows. Great Room with gas fireplace opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen has a huge centered island, Granite Counter Tops & Tile Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Gas Stove Top, Washer & Dryer, 2 Laundry Rooms Each Floor, Loft Area perfect for sitting area. Huge Bonus Room extra-large fenced in Backyard. Pet Friendly Too!