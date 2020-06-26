10517 Donahue Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with the Master Suite on Main Level. Loaded with upgrades! Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring, Formal Dining with tons of Natural Light & Stunning Windows. Great Room with gas fireplace opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen has a huge centered island, Granite Counter Tops & Tile Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Gas Stove Top, Washer & Dryer, 2 Laundry Rooms Each Floor, Loft Area perfect for sitting area. Huge Bonus Room extra-large fenced in Backyard. Pet Friendly Too!