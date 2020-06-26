All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
10517 Donahue Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

10517 Donahue Drive

10517 Donahue Drive · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

10517 Donahue Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with the Master Suite on Main Level. Loaded with upgrades! Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring, Formal Dining with tons of Natural Light & Stunning Windows. Great Room with gas fireplace opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen has a huge centered island, Granite Counter Tops & Tile Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Gas Stove Top, Washer & Dryer, 2 Laundry Rooms Each Floor, Loft Area perfect for sitting area. Huge Bonus Room extra-large fenced in Backyard. Pet Friendly Too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Donahue Drive have any available units?
10517 Donahue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10517 Donahue Drive have?
Some of 10517 Donahue Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Donahue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Donahue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Donahue Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10517 Donahue Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10517 Donahue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10517 Donahue Drive offers parking.
Does 10517 Donahue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10517 Donahue Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Donahue Drive have a pool?
No, 10517 Donahue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10517 Donahue Drive have accessible units?
No, 10517 Donahue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Donahue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10517 Donahue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10517 Donahue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10517 Donahue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
