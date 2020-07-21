10207 Halston Circle

Amenities

Huntersville-Vermilion Neighborhood - Beautiful rental in popular Vermillion neighborhood. Close to neighborhood pool/playground and shops. Rocking chair front porch overlooks natural area across the street. Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Gas logs in great room with surround sound installed. Office or extra living space on main level in addition to dining room. Two car attached garage in rear of home. All bedrooms upstairs as well as large laundry room with sink. Washer/Dryer included. Pets are conditional/2 maximum.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2200742)