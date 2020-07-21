All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
10207 Halston Circle
10207 Halston Circle

10207 Halston Circle · No Longer Available
Huntersville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10207 Halston Circle, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Huntersville-Vermilion Neighborhood - Beautiful rental in popular Vermillion neighborhood. Close to neighborhood pool/playground and shops. Rocking chair front porch overlooks natural area across the street. Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Gas logs in great room with surround sound installed. Office or extra living space on main level in addition to dining room. Two car attached garage in rear of home. All bedrooms upstairs as well as large laundry room with sink. Washer/Dryer included. Pets are conditional/2 maximum.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2200742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 Halston Circle have any available units?
10207 Halston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10207 Halston Circle have?
Some of 10207 Halston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 Halston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10207 Halston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 Halston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10207 Halston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10207 Halston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10207 Halston Circle offers parking.
Does 10207 Halston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10207 Halston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 Halston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10207 Halston Circle has a pool.
Does 10207 Halston Circle have accessible units?
No, 10207 Halston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 Halston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10207 Halston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10207 Halston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10207 Halston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
