101 Gibson Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated with Modern kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. Stainless Appliances. Island With Chopping Block Top. Laminate Wood Floors through most of the home. Tile Bathrooms. Nice private fenced backyard with spacious patio for entertaining. Easy walk to Town. Rent this one furnished or Unfurnished. Many possibilities.

Call for details. Available May 1!