Huntersville, NC
101 Gibson Park Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

101 Gibson Park Drive

101 Gibson Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Gibson Park Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated with Modern kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. Stainless Appliances. Island With Chopping Block Top. Laminate Wood Floors through most of the home. Tile Bathrooms. Nice private fenced backyard with spacious patio for entertaining. Easy walk to Town. Rent this one furnished or Unfurnished. Many possibilities.
Call for details. Available May 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Gibson Park Drive have any available units?
101 Gibson Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 101 Gibson Park Drive have?
Some of 101 Gibson Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Gibson Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Gibson Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Gibson Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Gibson Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 101 Gibson Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Gibson Park Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Gibson Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Gibson Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Gibson Park Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Gibson Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Gibson Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Gibson Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Gibson Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Gibson Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Gibson Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Gibson Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
