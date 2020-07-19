3927 Kipling Dr

Amenities

Available 08/17/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3927 Kipling Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407: Remodeled brick home in great location close to highway access, schools, shopping and more! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open concept with kitchen with stainless steel stove/microwave and dishwasher open to large dining area with bay window and family room with fireplace. Wood look laminate floors in kitchen, living and dining. Carpet in bedrooms. Large covered back porch. Two car detached garage and nice yard (storage building NOT included.) All electric utilities. Available 8/17.



$1175.00 Monthly Rent

$1175.00 Deposit



Elementary: Sedgefield

Middle: Allen

High: Smith



(RLNE5914224)