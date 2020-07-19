All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3927 Kipling Dr

3927 Kipling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3927 Kipling Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Sedge Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/17/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3927 Kipling Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407: Remodeled brick home in great location close to highway access, schools, shopping and more! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open concept with kitchen with stainless steel stove/microwave and dishwasher open to large dining area with bay window and family room with fireplace. Wood look laminate floors in kitchen, living and dining. Carpet in bedrooms. Large covered back porch. Two car detached garage and nice yard (storage building NOT included.) All electric utilities. Available 8/17.

$1175.00 Monthly Rent
$1175.00 Deposit

Elementary: Sedgefield
Middle: Allen
High: Smith

(RLNE5914224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Kipling Dr have any available units?
3927 Kipling Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Kipling Dr have?
Some of 3927 Kipling Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Kipling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Kipling Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Kipling Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Kipling Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Kipling Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3927 Kipling Dr offers parking.
Does 3927 Kipling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Kipling Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Kipling Dr have a pool?
No, 3927 Kipling Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Kipling Dr have accessible units?
No, 3927 Kipling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Kipling Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 Kipling Dr has units with dishwashers.
