Amenities
Welcome to Bridford Lake Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC. If elegance is what you are looking for, then look no further. Our luxurious apartments offer six distinctive floor plans including spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments is equipped with luxurious amenities. Spend time utilizing our amazing community amenities including our fitness center, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court, and heated outdoor spa to name a few. You and your family will also love our pet-friendly environment! Our apartments are located near some of the top-rated schools in the city including Northern Guilford Elementary School, Northwest Guilford Middle School and The Early College at Guilford College, among many others. We are also conveniently located near the I-73 & Highway 421. You will enjoy the comfort and luxury of your apartment home, as well as all that the Greensboro community has to offer. Come visit and fall in love today!