Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bike storage business center car wash area carport coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog park fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving racquetball court roommate matching sauna shuffle board

Welcome to Bridford Lake Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC. If elegance is what you are looking for, then look no further. Our luxurious apartments offer six distinctive floor plans including spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments is equipped with luxurious amenities. Spend time utilizing our amazing community amenities including our fitness center, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court, and heated outdoor spa to name a few. You and your family will also love our pet-friendly environment! Our apartments are located near some of the top-rated schools in the city including Northern Guilford Elementary School, Northwest Guilford Middle School and The Early College at Guilford College, among many others. We are also conveniently located near the I-73 & Highway 421. You will enjoy the comfort and luxury of your apartment home, as well as all that the Greensboro community has to offer. Come visit and fall in love today!