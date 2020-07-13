All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Bridford Lake

1150 Bridford Lake Cir · (833) 498-0942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move-In Special: 1/2 OFF Admin Fee! *Offer is subject to change without notice.
Location

1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC 27407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1130J · Avail. Aug 6

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 06-1144L · Avail. Aug 12

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridford Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bike storage
business center
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
roommate matching
sauna
shuffle board
Welcome to Bridford Lake Apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC. If elegance is what you are looking for, then look no further. Our luxurious apartments offer six distinctive floor plans including spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments is equipped with luxurious amenities. Spend time utilizing our amazing community amenities including our fitness center, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court, and heated outdoor spa to name a few. You and your family will also love our pet-friendly environment! Our apartments are located near some of the top-rated schools in the city including Northern Guilford Elementary School, Northwest Guilford Middle School and The Early College at Guilford College, among many others. We are also conveniently located near the I-73 & Highway 421. You will enjoy the comfort and luxury of your apartment home, as well as all that the Greensboro community has to offer. Come visit and fall in love today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: No weight limit, no aggressive breed or breed mix. Please contact leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage: $100/month per spot (unassigned); Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridford Lake have any available units?
Bridford Lake has 2 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridford Lake have?
Some of Bridford Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridford Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Bridford Lake is offering the following rent specials: Move-In Special: 1/2 OFF Admin Fee! *Offer is subject to change without notice.
Is Bridford Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridford Lake is pet friendly.
Does Bridford Lake offer parking?
Yes, Bridford Lake offers parking.
Does Bridford Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridford Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridford Lake have a pool?
Yes, Bridford Lake has a pool.
Does Bridford Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Bridford Lake has accessible units.
Does Bridford Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridford Lake has units with dishwashers.
