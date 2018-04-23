All apartments in Greensboro
2105 Blair Khazan Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:56 AM

2105 Blair Khazan Drive

2105 Blair-Kahzan Drive · (336) 355-6677
Location

2105 Blair-Kahzan Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405
Park Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 Blair Khazan Drive · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch w/Fenced Yard - This cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath home has beautiful laminate flooring,and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Full kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Yard is fenced yard with a spacious deck and the.drive-way is paved for easy parking. There is also a front porch for your enjoyment.

13 month lease, security deposit & lease administration fees apply.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling https://showmojo.com/l/882ba8d057

Or call to schedule your showing @ 336-355-6688.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5684778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive have any available units?
2105 Blair Khazan Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive have?
Some of 2105 Blair Khazan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Blair Khazan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Blair Khazan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Blair Khazan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Blair Khazan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Blair Khazan Drive does offer parking.
Does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Blair Khazan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 Blair Khazan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Blair Khazan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Blair Khazan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Blair Khazan Drive has units with dishwashers.
