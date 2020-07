Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe lobby pool table trash valet

Situated just northwest of Greensboro, North Carolina, our pet-friendly one-, two-, and three- bedroom apartments at The Plantation at Pleasant Ridge offer more than just luxury living in Greensboro. The Plantation at Pleasant Ridge offers a place to call home. Residents and their four-legged friends enjoy the modest elegance of luxurious features including 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, breathtaking views, walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, private patios or balconies, and cozy fireplaces.



Luxury continues just outside of your pet-friendly Greensboro apartment. The Plantation at Pleasant Ridge features a resort-style swimming pool with cabana, a fully equipped state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor stainless steel gas grilling areas. Your new Greensboro luxury apartment community is also situated in the top-ranked Guilford School District and convenient to Interstate 73 for easy commutes to the best dining, shopping, and entertainment in Greensboro.