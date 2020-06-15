All apartments in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
204 W. Newlyn Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

204 W. Newlyn Street

204 West Newlyn Street · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 West Newlyn Street, Greensboro, NC 27408
Old Irving Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 W. Newlyn Street · Avail. Jun 17

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
204 W. Newlyn Street Available 06/17/20 COMING SOON! Irving Park Cottage 3BR/1.5BA w/1-car garage including lawncare - Super cute and updated 3BR/1.5 BA home in Irving Park just off Elmwood Dr. and Cornwallis Rd. Rent includes all lawn care and landscaping including cleaning the gutters. Kitchen features many updates and sub zero fridge! Over-sized sink and recently updated counter tops. Hardwoods throughout home - no carpet! Deck off the rear of home and fenced yard. 1-car detached garage. Stackable washer/dryer units remain. Convenient to everything in Greensboro and pets ok.

24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:

Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE4795979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 W. Newlyn Street have any available units?
204 W. Newlyn Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 W. Newlyn Street have?
Some of 204 W. Newlyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 W. Newlyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 W. Newlyn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 W. Newlyn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 W. Newlyn Street is pet friendly.
Does 204 W. Newlyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 204 W. Newlyn Street does offer parking.
Does 204 W. Newlyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 W. Newlyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 W. Newlyn Street have a pool?
No, 204 W. Newlyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 W. Newlyn Street have accessible units?
No, 204 W. Newlyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 W. Newlyn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 W. Newlyn Street has units with dishwashers.
