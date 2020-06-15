Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

204 W. Newlyn Street Available 06/17/20 COMING SOON! Irving Park Cottage 3BR/1.5BA w/1-car garage including lawncare - Super cute and updated 3BR/1.5 BA home in Irving Park just off Elmwood Dr. and Cornwallis Rd. Rent includes all lawn care and landscaping including cleaning the gutters. Kitchen features many updates and sub zero fridge! Over-sized sink and recently updated counter tops. Hardwoods throughout home - no carpet! Deck off the rear of home and fenced yard. 1-car detached garage. Stackable washer/dryer units remain. Convenient to everything in Greensboro and pets ok.



24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.



(RLNE4795979)