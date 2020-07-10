404 Stevens Street

Amenities

pet friendly carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This little home carries a big punch! New living room carpet and a nice sized eat in kitchen! Plenty of sunshine. It features a nice fenced in backyard for entertainment or relaxation! Don't miss checking this home out. A punchlist of touch-ups will be taken care of prior to tenant moving in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1050 deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move-in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. You must have a verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process