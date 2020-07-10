All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 404 Stevens Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
404 Stevens Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

404 Stevens Street

404 Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

404 Stevens Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This little home carries a big punch! New living room carpet and a nice sized eat in kitchen! Plenty of sunshine. It features a nice fenced in backyard for entertainment or relaxation! Don't miss checking this home out. A punchlist of touch-ups will be taken care of prior to tenant moving in. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1050 deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move-in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. You must have a verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Stevens Street have any available units?
404 Stevens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Stevens Street have?
Some of 404 Stevens Street's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Stevens Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Stevens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Stevens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Stevens Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 Stevens Street offer parking?
No, 404 Stevens Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 Stevens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Stevens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Stevens Street have a pool?
No, 404 Stevens Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Stevens Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Stevens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Stevens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Stevens Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College