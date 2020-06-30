4509 Huntington Drive

Fantastic Home Secluded in the Woods Right in the Middle of a Wonderful Neighborhood! Over an acre of property. Extra Large Bedrooms and Tremendous Storage Spaces. Custom Cabinets in Large Kitchen with Tile Back Splash. Masonry Fireplace with Gas Logs in Great Room. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Deck overlooking woods in back. Huge Unfinished Garage in Basement . Prime Location just 20 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Apply at www.homesatthelake.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
