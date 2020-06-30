All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 4509 Huntington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
4509 Huntington Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

4509 Huntington Drive

4509 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4509 Huntington Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Home Secluded in the Woods Right in the Middle of a Wonderful Neighborhood! Over an acre of property. Extra Large Bedrooms and Tremendous Storage Spaces. Custom Cabinets in Large Kitchen with Tile Back Splash. Masonry Fireplace with Gas Logs in Great Room. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Deck overlooking woods in back. Huge Unfinished Garage in Basement . Prime Location just 20 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Apply at www.homesatthelake.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Huntington Drive have any available units?
4509 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 4509 Huntington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 4509 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 4509 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 4509 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4509 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College