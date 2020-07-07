1312 Jay Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Maximize your living experience in the beautiful and close-knitted town of Gastonia, Located on Jay Ave, this comfortable country style home boast 3 spacious bedrooms and bathroom.



A must see! Southern charm at its finest. Enjoy the inviting front porch while you relax with your favorite beverage and visit with people in this quiet community. You are invited inside by fresh floors and cool neutral walls throughout. The large living/family room is ideal for numerous family and friends night.



Located in the back of the home, the beautiful spacious cabinet and laminate tile kitchen is equipped with all appliances (stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher). You will never have to worry about running out of space!



We encourage you to view this home today!