Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

506 Old Scarborough Lane Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House with Large Yard--Garner-Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020



This home has plenty of space and natural lighting. From it's newly updated kitchen to the beautifully landscaped yard.This home offers plenty of space with it's large bonus room and open downstairs area. Also includes a 2 car garage and is located in a great neighborhood. Take a load off and hang out on your personal back deck all summer long!



*For an additional $100 a month lawn care will be included!



Located across the street from the local YMCA and in close proximity to White Oak Crossings



The neighborhood includes a community pool!



Cats and small dogs allowed with approval and deposit.



650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Lesley directly at lesley@acorn-oak.com or visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE4127942)