Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

327 Kentucky Drive Available 07/01/20 Single Level 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in Garner $965//mo.! - Beautifully renovated! Single-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse only $965/mo.! Painted from top to bottom with a beautiful Sherwin Williams paint color and gleaming white trim! Ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen/dinette, living room and bath. Both bathrooms beautifully updated with high-end vanities w/quartz countertops, Koehler toilets, lights and matching fixtures. Doors w/oil rubbed bronze hardware. Carpet in both bedrooms! Sorry, pets not accepted.



Open floor plan allows for nice flow between the living room, kitchen and dinette. Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and mantle with dental moulding detail. Cute back patio provides a great space to relax and sip morning coffee on the weekends! Lighted 6x6' exterior closet with shelf and peg board stores bikes, sports equipment and/or tools for the home gardener.



Kitchen fully equipped with tall pantry cabinet, refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer closet with shelving for storage provides for easy, in-home laundry. Central heating, air conditioning and hot water are electric. City water and cable ready.



Application fee is $40 for each adult 18 years or older living in the home. Background, credit check, rental history and income verification completed on each adult.



Be the first to apply! Visit on ur website at: www.AlpineMgmt.com/Rental_Listings

Simply click on the interested unit and hit the "apply now" button!



Once approved, $965 security deposit secures the townhome and 1st month's rent due upon move in.



Please call Jennifer at (919) 365-3297 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified to tour the home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4963881)