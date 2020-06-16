All apartments in Garner
Find more places like 327 Kentucky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garner, NC
/
327 Kentucky Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

327 Kentucky Drive

327 Kentucky Drive · (919) 365-3297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

327 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Kentucky Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
327 Kentucky Drive Available 07/01/20 Single Level 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in Garner $965//mo.! - Beautifully renovated! Single-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse only $965/mo.! Painted from top to bottom with a beautiful Sherwin Williams paint color and gleaming white trim! Ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen/dinette, living room and bath. Both bathrooms beautifully updated with high-end vanities w/quartz countertops, Koehler toilets, lights and matching fixtures. Doors w/oil rubbed bronze hardware. Carpet in both bedrooms! Sorry, pets not accepted.

Open floor plan allows for nice flow between the living room, kitchen and dinette. Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and mantle with dental moulding detail. Cute back patio provides a great space to relax and sip morning coffee on the weekends! Lighted 6x6' exterior closet with shelf and peg board stores bikes, sports equipment and/or tools for the home gardener.

Kitchen fully equipped with tall pantry cabinet, refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer closet with shelving for storage provides for easy, in-home laundry. Central heating, air conditioning and hot water are electric. City water and cable ready.

Application fee is $40 for each adult 18 years or older living in the home. Background, credit check, rental history and income verification completed on each adult.

Be the first to apply! Visit on ur website at: www.AlpineMgmt.com/Rental_Listings
Simply click on the interested unit and hit the "apply now" button!

Once approved, $965 security deposit secures the townhome and 1st month's rent due upon move in.

Please call Jennifer at (919) 365-3297 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified to tour the home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Kentucky Drive have any available units?
327 Kentucky Drive has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Kentucky Drive have?
Some of 327 Kentucky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Kentucky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 Kentucky Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Kentucky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 Kentucky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 327 Kentucky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 Kentucky Drive does offer parking.
Does 327 Kentucky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Kentucky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Kentucky Drive have a pool?
No, 327 Kentucky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 Kentucky Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 Kentucky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Kentucky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Kentucky Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 327 Kentucky Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle
Garner, NC 27529
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd
Garner, NC 27529
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave
Garner, NC 27529
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive
Garner, NC 27529
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr
Garner, NC 27603
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Garner 1 BedroomsGarner 2 Bedrooms
Garner Apartments with ParkingGarner Cheap Places
Garner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity