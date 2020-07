Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

227 Bayleigh Court Available 07/20/20 APPLICATION PENDING - 227 Bayleigh Court ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Garner - ***Property tours to begin 7/13/2020***



Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with private driveway and 1 car garage. This townhouse features an open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and a large dining/living room combo. Private patio off the living room. Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and en suite bath with garden tub and stand in shower. 2nd floor laundry room with access to walk in attic storage room. Washer and dryer included! Ceiling fans throughout. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas and water utilities. This is a non-smoking unit.



School Districts: Yates Mill (ES), N Garner (MS), Garner (HS)



To request a tour of the property contact Rhyne Management at 919256-2878. Apply online at www.RhyneManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



