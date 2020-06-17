613 Westmont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

613 Westmont Dr. (Small Dogs Considered) - This charming haymount house offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Formal living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in back porch. Storage shed.



*Fireplace is decorative only, not for use*



Small Dog considered under 25lbs, NO PUPPIES, NO CATS



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5478637)