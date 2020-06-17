All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 613 Westmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
613 Westmont Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:19 PM

613 Westmont Drive

613 Westmont Drive · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

613 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 Westmont Drive · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
613 Westmont Dr. (Small Dogs Considered) - This charming haymount house offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Formal living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in back porch. Storage shed.

*Fireplace is decorative only, not for use*

Small Dog considered under 25lbs, NO PUPPIES, NO CATS

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**
$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5478637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Westmont Drive have any available units?
613 Westmont Drive has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Westmont Drive have?
Some of 613 Westmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Westmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Westmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Westmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Westmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 613 Westmont Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Westmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Westmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Westmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Westmont Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Westmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Westmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Westmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Westmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Westmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 613 Westmont Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity