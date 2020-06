Amenities

608 Greenland is nestled away in the heart of Fayetteville. It accommodates you with a 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom with complete renovations around the board. The hardwoods that have been in the house since inception have been refinished, the kitchen has been completely re done while keeping a rustic and warm taste, both bathrooms have made remade to fit more of a modern feel for a future tenant. Personally the best feature of Greenland is the location! It is walking distance from both the high school and elementary school Alma Easom. Come schedule with us today this home won't last long.



*Pets are upon approval by the owner



*To apply visit our website at fayncrealestate.com