Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 PM

6022 Concho Court

6022 Concho Court · (910) 964-7606
Location

6022 Concho Court, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Westover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. The home has a new roof, new HVAC system, freshly painted, new ceiling fans, new flooring and new appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Must See!! Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Viewings are by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Concho Court have any available units?
6022 Concho Court has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 Concho Court have?
Some of 6022 Concho Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 Concho Court currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Concho Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Concho Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6022 Concho Court is pet friendly.
Does 6022 Concho Court offer parking?
No, 6022 Concho Court does not offer parking.
Does 6022 Concho Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 Concho Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Concho Court have a pool?
No, 6022 Concho Court does not have a pool.
Does 6022 Concho Court have accessible units?
No, 6022 Concho Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Concho Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 Concho Court does not have units with dishwashers.
