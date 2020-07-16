6022 Concho Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. The home has a new roof, new HVAC system, freshly painted, new ceiling fans, new flooring and new appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Must See!! Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**



Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.



Viewings are by appointment only