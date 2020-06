Amenities

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Pine Forest School District. This home features hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. Formal living room and dining room. Sunk-in den off kitchen. Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. Fenced in back yard and large deck. No pets. TEXT HPM1319 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.