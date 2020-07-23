504 Alleghany Road

Amenities

Must see! 3 bed, 2 bath home in a nice, convenient neighborhood off of Raeford road. The house gets great light. Hardwood in Living room, kitchen, hallway dinning room. Bedrooms are carpeted and large rooms. 10 Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Less than 10 minutes from Fort Bragg. From the moment you walk through the front door of this house, you'll feel at home. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**



Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.



Viewings are by appointment only