Fayetteville, NC
504 Alleghany Road
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM

504 Alleghany Road

504 Alleghaney Road · No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Douglas Byrd
2 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

504 Alleghaney Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Douglas Byrd

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Must see! 3 bed, 2 bath home in a nice, convenient neighborhood off of Raeford road. The house gets great light. Hardwood in Living room, kitchen, hallway dinning room. Bedrooms are carpeted and large rooms. 10 Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Less than 10 minutes from Fort Bragg. From the moment you walk through the front door of this house, you'll feel at home. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Viewings are by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Alleghany Road have any available units?
504 Alleghany Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Alleghany Road have?
Some of 504 Alleghany Road's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Alleghany Road currently offering any rent specials?
504 Alleghany Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Alleghany Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Alleghany Road is pet friendly.
Does 504 Alleghany Road offer parking?
Yes, 504 Alleghany Road offers parking.
Does 504 Alleghany Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Alleghany Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Alleghany Road have a pool?
No, 504 Alleghany Road does not have a pool.
Does 504 Alleghany Road have accessible units?
No, 504 Alleghany Road does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Alleghany Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Alleghany Road does not have units with dishwashers.
