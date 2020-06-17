All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 412 Kirkcaldy Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
412 Kirkcaldy Ct
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

412 Kirkcaldy Ct

412 Kircaldy Court · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Westover
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Kircaldy Court, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Townhouse Available immediately3 BRs 2 Full Bath and one 1/2 Half Baths Townhouse Available immediately.br Completely renovated, New flooring throughout. High end laminated wood look like flooring in the living room, high end waterproof vinyl plank in the foyer, kitchen and 1/2 bath room downstairs. The master bedroom has its own full bath with beautiful flooring (see picture) and a beauty parlor. House comes with a storage room. Fenced back yard with a storage room. Move in Readybr Almost 1300 sqf of living space 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathes + Storage. Master bedroom bath upstairs. Updated flooring in Foyer, Hallway, downstairs 1/2 baths and in Kitchen Plenty of cabinet space. br Lawn maintenance included (do not need to worry about cutting grass). br Convenient to Fort Brags, Shops, bus line and to malls and public library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct have any available units?
412 Kirkcaldy Ct has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 412 Kirkcaldy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
412 Kirkcaldy Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Kirkcaldy Ct pet-friendly?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct offer parking?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct does not offer parking.
Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct have a pool?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct have accessible units?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Kirkcaldy Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Kirkcaldy Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 412 Kirkcaldy Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity