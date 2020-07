Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Available this July 2020! Come and put in your application for this charming house in a nice location. Close to Eutaw Shopping center and few minutes drive to Fort Bragg , hospital, restaurants and shopping area. All hardwood floor and tile in the kitchen. Please schedule an appointment.