Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful two-story home. Spacious great room that opens into an open concept kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and a large kitchen island. Formal dining room off kitchen and foyer. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom with sitting area and walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double vanity, stand up shower, and separate bath. Two additional full bathrooms upstairs along with a bonus room. Laundry room upstairs. Dogs no weight limit. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING. TEXT HPM1324 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.