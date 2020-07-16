Amenities

155 Lofton Dr Available 08/15/20 Great home for entertaining! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Kinwood subdivision right off of Ramsey! Home has a spectacular living room with hardwood floors, a loft area and beautiful fireplace. Features include, large kitchen with breakfast bar/ island, sun room with access from the kitchen and master bedroom leading to back yard where you will find a oversized deck, fire pit, outdoor grill area and much much more. Schedule a time today to come by and take a look. No Cats Dogs upon approval with $150 nonrefundable pet fee!



(RLNE3490792)