155 Lofton Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

155 Lofton Dr

155 Lofton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Lofton Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
155 Lofton Dr Available 08/15/20 Great home for entertaining! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Kinwood subdivision right off of Ramsey! Home has a spectacular living room with hardwood floors, a loft area and beautiful fireplace. Features include, large kitchen with breakfast bar/ island, sun room with access from the kitchen and master bedroom leading to back yard where you will find a oversized deck, fire pit, outdoor grill area and much much more. Schedule a time today to come by and take a look. No Cats Dogs upon approval with $150 nonrefundable pet fee!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3490792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Lofton Dr have any available units?
155 Lofton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Lofton Dr have?
Some of 155 Lofton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Lofton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
155 Lofton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Lofton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Lofton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 155 Lofton Dr offer parking?
No, 155 Lofton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 155 Lofton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Lofton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Lofton Dr have a pool?
No, 155 Lofton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 155 Lofton Dr have accessible units?
No, 155 Lofton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Lofton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Lofton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
