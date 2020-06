Amenities

all utils included ceiling fan fireplace microwave internet access range

This property is EXCLUSIVELY TO BE RENTED TO FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS you have to be an active student at the Fayetteville State University there are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms each room rented with all utilities included, cable, and internet. Each room rents for $650 a month FOr more information and showings please contact me at 910-797-9762