Coming Soon 1190 Wrenwood (Mid July) (Small Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid July)

2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with modern features including all stainless steel appliances, gray paint throughout, and updated bathrooms.



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



HOA limits are no more than 2 animals that weigh more than 25lbs each. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



