1032-2 Ancestry Dr. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



Great Townhouse for rent conveniently located within minutes to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Fort Bragg.

2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with own private balcony/ patio.



Tallywood Arms is currently offering a 5% DISCOUNT to active duty military, first responders and Cape Fear Valley Hospital employees. Contact 910-323-8666 for more information.



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



Local Schools

GS1: Glendale Acres

GS2: Ashley Elementary

GS3: Max Abbott Middle School

SRH: Terry Sanford Senior High



Utility Companies

PWC: 910-483-1382

Piedmont Natural Gas: 1-877-279-3636



