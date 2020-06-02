Amenities
1032-2 Ancestry Dr. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate
Great Townhouse for rent conveniently located within minutes to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Fort Bragg.
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with own private balcony/ patio.
Tallywood Arms is currently offering a 5% DISCOUNT to active duty military, first responders and Cape Fear Valley Hospital employees. Contact 910-323-8666 for more information.
$20 Admin fee included in the rent.
Local Schools
GS1: Glendale Acres
GS2: Ashley Elementary
GS3: Max Abbott Middle School
SRH: Terry Sanford Senior High
Utility Companies
PWC: 910-483-1382
Piedmont Natural Gas: 1-877-279-3636
(RLNE5835178)