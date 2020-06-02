All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1032-2 Ancestry Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
1032-2 Ancestry Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1032-2 Ancestry Dr.

1032 Ancestry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1032 Ancestry Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Terry Sanford

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1032-2 Ancestry Dr. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

Great Townhouse for rent conveniently located within minutes to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Fort Bragg.
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with own private balcony/ patio.

Tallywood Arms is currently offering a 5% DISCOUNT to active duty military, first responders and Cape Fear Valley Hospital employees. Contact 910-323-8666 for more information.

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

Local Schools
GS1: Glendale Acres
GS2: Ashley Elementary
GS3: Max Abbott Middle School
SRH: Terry Sanford Senior High

Utility Companies
PWC: 910-483-1382
Piedmont Natural Gas: 1-877-279-3636

(RLNE5835178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. have any available units?
1032-2 Ancestry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1032-2 Ancestry Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. offer parking?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. have a pool?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032-2 Ancestry Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill