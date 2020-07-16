2524 Lull Water Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bth house located in Jack Britt school district. Great Room with vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining Room with beautiful hardwoods and palladium window. Updated kitchen with spacious cabinets, stainless steel appliances, eat in area and bay window. Mstr bdrm with walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and mstr bth. Garden tub, sep shower and dbl vanity. Fully fenced rear yard, patio, large tilled garden areas and storage shed. 2 car deep garage with storage cabinets. Well maintained brick ranch. Short commute to the military base and shopping. Dog friendly up to 30 lbs. TEXT HPM1350 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/