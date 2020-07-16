All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

2524 Lull Water Drive

2524 Lull Water Drive · (910) 867-0551
Location

2524 Lull Water Drive, Cumberland County, NC 28306
Jack Britt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,360

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bth house located in Jack Britt school district. Great Room with vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining Room with beautiful hardwoods and palladium window. Updated kitchen with spacious cabinets, stainless steel appliances, eat in area and bay window. Mstr bdrm with walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and mstr bth. Garden tub, sep shower and dbl vanity. Fully fenced rear yard, patio, large tilled garden areas and storage shed. 2 car deep garage with storage cabinets. Well maintained brick ranch. Short commute to the military base and shopping. Dog friendly up to 30 lbs. TEXT HPM1350 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Lull Water Drive have any available units?
2524 Lull Water Drive has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2524 Lull Water Drive have?
Some of 2524 Lull Water Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Lull Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Lull Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Lull Water Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Lull Water Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Lull Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Lull Water Drive offers parking.
Does 2524 Lull Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Lull Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Lull Water Drive have a pool?
No, 2524 Lull Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Lull Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Lull Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Lull Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Lull Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Lull Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Lull Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2524 Lull Water Drive?
Add a Message
