Colina Dr 21625

Location Location Location!!! 21625 Colina Dr Cornelius...Avail Mid May!!! - 3 bed 2 bath Ranch home located in Bahia Bay Community in Cornelius!!! Lake Living w/ community lake access! Tenants can enjoy boat ramps, dock and play area. Beautiful updated interior! New Bamboo hardwoods throughout. Family Room w/ stone fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Nice kitchen w/ granite counter tops. Sunroom leads to large deck overlooking level backyard w/ beautiful landscaping. Large detached garage. Tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. No smoking. Pet conditional with owner approval. Avail Mid-late May.



