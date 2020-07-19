20914 Brinkley Street

Amenities
Beautiful, open floor plan in coveted Victoria Bay community! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, brand new Stainless Steel appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage & center island. Elegant, high end tile flooring with hardwood look. Great room with gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling. Master bath with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower & tile floors. Large, private fenced back yard features patio & fire pit area. 2-car garage. Access to neighborhood club house, pool, playground, tennis courts & walking trails. This desirable community is in the very heart of Cornelius! Close to EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, entertainment, I-77, walking distance to elementary school. Close to downtown Davidson as well.