Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20914 Brinkley Street

20914 Brinkley Street · No Longer Available
Location

20914 Brinkley Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, open floor plan in coveted Victoria Bay community! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, brand new Stainless Steel appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage & center island. Elegant, high end tile flooring with hardwood look. Great room with gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling. Master bath with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower & tile floors. Large, private fenced back yard features patio & fire pit area. 2-car garage. Access to neighborhood club house, pool, playground, tennis courts & walking trails. This desirable community is in the very heart of Cornelius! Close to EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, entertainment, I-77, walking distance to elementary school. Close to downtown Davidson as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20914 Brinkley Street have any available units?
20914 Brinkley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20914 Brinkley Street have?
Some of 20914 Brinkley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20914 Brinkley Street currently offering any rent specials?
20914 Brinkley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20914 Brinkley Street pet-friendly?
No, 20914 Brinkley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20914 Brinkley Street offer parking?
Yes, 20914 Brinkley Street offers parking.
Does 20914 Brinkley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20914 Brinkley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20914 Brinkley Street have a pool?
Yes, 20914 Brinkley Street has a pool.
Does 20914 Brinkley Street have accessible units?
No, 20914 Brinkley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20914 Brinkley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20914 Brinkley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20914 Brinkley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20914 Brinkley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
