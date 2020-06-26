All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

19027 Natalie Michelle Lane

19027 Natalie Michelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19027 Natalie Michelle Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
19027 Natalie Michelle Lane Available 06/01/20 Location, Location, Location - Your Dream of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized in This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome with a 2 car garage in desired Cornelius location next to Jetton Park. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful hard wood floors on main level. Chef's Gourmet kitchen with Dual Ovens and 42' Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large dining room with tray ceiling and wainscoting. Great room has tons of windows with custom stone fireplace. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling and extra- large walk-in closet. Master bath retreat features dual vanities, huge garden tub and separate tiled shower. Nice back yard patio area with privacy fence. Amenities include large pool, day docks and boat ramp with kayak/paddle board storage as well as walking trails into Jetton Park. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. All outdoor maintenance included as well.

(RLNE4888605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have any available units?
19027 Natalie Michelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have?
Some of 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19027 Natalie Michelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane offers parking.
Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane has a pool.
Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19027 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
