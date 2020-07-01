All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

18632 Victoria Bay Drive

18632 Victoria Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18632 Victoria Bay Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, open floor plan in coveted Victoria Bay community with spacious master bedroom & bathroom downstairs! Master suite with tray ceiling. Upgraded kitchen with brand new granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of kitchen cabinets for storage. Brand new hardwood floors and carpets all throughout the home. Freshly painted. Large office downstairs. Sizable, private fenced-in backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Access to neighborhood club house, pool, playground, tennis courts & walking trails. This desirable community is in the very heart of Cornelius! Close to EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, entertainment, I-77, walking distance to elementary school. Close to downtown Davidson as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have any available units?
18632 Victoria Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have?
Some of 18632 Victoria Bay Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18632 Victoria Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18632 Victoria Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18632 Victoria Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18632 Victoria Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18632 Victoria Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

