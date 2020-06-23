611 Bright Orchid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two-story with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a 2 car garage. Property is currently tenant occupied and it's being vacated by the end of this month. Please wait until Monday for showing instructions. It should take a few days to clean and should be available right after.

Application and fee are required for all adults, income and credit plays a major factor taken into consideration. No evictions, foreclosures, collections, delinquencies, repossessions, etc. Please ask about specify items affecting your credit before submitting applications. PLEASE IF YOU HAVE ANY OF THE PROIR MENTIONED ITEMS AFFECTING YOUR CREDIT DON'T SUBMIT AN APPLICATION AS IT WILL BE TURN DOWN.