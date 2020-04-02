All apartments in Concord
5732 Village Dr NW
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

5732 Village Dr NW

5732 Village Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Village Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Afton Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Townhome in the Afton Village section of Concord. Beautiful enclosed patio out front with 1 car garage ! Open floor plan with sweet hardwoods on main level. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Lots of cabinets and plenty of room to cook and move. Two bright bedrooms upstairs with their own full baths. Includes washer & dryer upstairs. Kitchen features stainless & black appliances. Close to several parks and golf, including Dorton Park and Cabarrus Country Club. Only a short drive to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension. Close to I-85 access, too. Commuting to Uptown is easy!

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Village Dr NW have any available units?
5732 Village Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Village Dr NW have?
Some of 5732 Village Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Village Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Village Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Village Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5732 Village Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 5732 Village Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Village Dr NW offers parking.
Does 5732 Village Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5732 Village Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Village Dr NW have a pool?
No, 5732 Village Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 5732 Village Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 5732 Village Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Village Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Village Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
