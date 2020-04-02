5732 Village Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Townhome in the Afton Village section of Concord. Beautiful enclosed patio out front with 1 car garage ! Open floor plan with sweet hardwoods on main level. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Lots of cabinets and plenty of room to cook and move. Two bright bedrooms upstairs with their own full baths. Includes washer & dryer upstairs. Kitchen features stainless & black appliances. Close to several parks and golf, including Dorton Park and Cabarrus Country Club. Only a short drive to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension. Close to I-85 access, too. Commuting to Uptown is easy!



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).