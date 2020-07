Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great home that has Just had a major face lift. New counter tops, ceiling fans, new vinyl plank flooring, updated bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, new water heater and 4' shower in the master BR. Large deck leads to an over sized garage with a finished office or craft room and upstairs loft. 1/2 acre with a private bridge over the a small stream in front.