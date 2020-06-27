All apartments in Concord
543 Homer Avenue NW
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:09 AM

543 Homer Avenue NW

543 Homer Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

543 Homer Ave NW, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home was totally remodeled in 2018 with a new kitchen, two new baths, tile floors in all living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, covered front porch, deck in back, new windows and siding, new insulation, new HVAC, new sheetrock and paint. Nice level lot with room for veggies and play. No pets, no smoking/vaping, limit 6 people, minimum monthly gross income of $3,700. Application fee is $65 for first applicant, $30 for each additional. Broker is the owner. Home will be cleaned and ready the first week of September. (maybe sooner is possible) 2 hour notice on all showings; your Realtor can pull the application here and show you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Homer Avenue NW have any available units?
543 Homer Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Homer Avenue NW have?
Some of 543 Homer Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Homer Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
543 Homer Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Homer Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 543 Homer Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 543 Homer Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 543 Homer Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 543 Homer Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Homer Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Homer Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 543 Homer Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 543 Homer Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 543 Homer Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Homer Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Homer Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
