543 Homer Avenue NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home was totally remodeled in 2018 with a new kitchen, two new baths, tile floors in all living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, covered front porch, deck in back, new windows and siding, new insulation, new HVAC, new sheetrock and paint. Nice level lot with room for veggies and play. No pets, no smoking/vaping, limit 6 people, minimum monthly gross income of $3,700. Application fee is $65 for first applicant, $30 for each additional. Broker is the owner. Home will be cleaned and ready the first week of September. (maybe sooner is possible) 2 hour notice on all showings; your Realtor can pull the application here and show you.