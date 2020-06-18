All apartments in Concord
Concord, NC
533 Montgrove Pl.
533 Montgrove Pl.

533 Montgrove Place Northwest · (704) 960-4735
Location

533 Montgrove Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2712 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Another beautiful Niblock home in a great community with all the amenities. Enjoy living in the neighborhood where while you re building your new home near by. Kitchen opens to great room, Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Breakfast areas. Huge bonus room upstairs. Move in ready. Landlord is looking for responsible tenants that may be building a home in or near Laurel Park. Landlord is willing to negotiate with the rental length and a six month lease would be possible.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Concord. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Montgrove Pl. have any available units?
533 Montgrove Pl. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 533 Montgrove Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
533 Montgrove Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Montgrove Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Montgrove Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 533 Montgrove Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 533 Montgrove Pl. does offer parking.
Does 533 Montgrove Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Montgrove Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Montgrove Pl. have a pool?
No, 533 Montgrove Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 533 Montgrove Pl. have accessible units?
No, 533 Montgrove Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Montgrove Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Montgrove Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Montgrove Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Montgrove Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
