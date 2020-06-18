533 Montgrove Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Another beautiful Niblock home in a great community with all the amenities. Enjoy living in the neighborhood where while you re building your new home near by. Kitchen opens to great room, Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Breakfast areas. Huge bonus room upstairs. Move in ready. Landlord is looking for responsible tenants that may be building a home in or near Laurel Park. Landlord is willing to negotiate with the rental length and a six month lease would be possible.

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Concord. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.