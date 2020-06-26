All apartments in Concord
4146 Kellybrook Drive
4146 Kellybrook Drive

4146 Kellybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4146 Kellybrook Drive, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Concord home in lovely Brandon Ridge. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage ! Super Large Loft space upstairs perfect for second living room, family media spot, homework - you name it. Open floor plan downstairs with dining area and big great room with fireplace. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Master suite with dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer & dryer included. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Private back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 Kellybrook Drive have any available units?
4146 Kellybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4146 Kellybrook Drive have?
Some of 4146 Kellybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4146 Kellybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4146 Kellybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 Kellybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4146 Kellybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4146 Kellybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4146 Kellybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4146 Kellybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4146 Kellybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 Kellybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4146 Kellybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4146 Kellybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4146 Kellybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 Kellybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4146 Kellybrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
