4146 Kellybrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Concord home in lovely Brandon Ridge. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage ! Super Large Loft space upstairs perfect for second living room, family media spot, homework - you name it. Open floor plan downstairs with dining area and big great room with fireplace. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Master suite with dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer & dryer included. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Private back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants and highways.