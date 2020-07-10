380 Canter Court Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This adorable single story home has been renovated/upgraded and is ready for immediate move in. The front entrance leads into a spacious living room with a fireplace, ceiling fan and access to the dining and kitchen area's. The large kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The sizable secondary bedrooms have a nicely remodeled hallway bathroom to share; the master bedroom comes with its own on suite bathroom with double sinks. The exterior of the home offers a large deck for entertaining your guests. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.