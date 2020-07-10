All apartments in Concord
380 Canter Court Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

380 Canter Court Northwest

380 Canter Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

380 Canter Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This adorable single story home has been renovated/upgraded and is ready for immediate move in. The front entrance leads into a spacious living room with a fireplace, ceiling fan and access to the dining and kitchen area's. The large kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The sizable secondary bedrooms have a nicely remodeled hallway bathroom to share; the master bedroom comes with its own on suite bathroom with double sinks. The exterior of the home offers a large deck for entertaining your guests. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Canter Court Northwest have any available units?
380 Canter Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Canter Court Northwest have?
Some of 380 Canter Court Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Canter Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
380 Canter Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Canter Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Canter Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 380 Canter Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 380 Canter Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 380 Canter Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Canter Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Canter Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 380 Canter Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 380 Canter Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 380 Canter Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Canter Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Canter Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

