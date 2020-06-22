3527 Larkhaven Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

FULLY FENCED YARD! This 2700 sf 4 BR + LOFT home has a lovely kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Long breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry. Gleaming hardwoods in foyer, hallway, kitchen & breakfast area. 1st floor has an office with closet and lovely french doors (could be used as a 5th bedroom.) There is also a large great room w/gas fireplace and a spacious dining room. Second level offers 4 bedrooms, large loft area, and laundry room. Secondary bedrooms area good size. Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.