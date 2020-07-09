Rent Calculator
333 Fox Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
333 Fox Street
333 Fox Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
333 Fox Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Logan
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with front porch. Rear deck with private back yard. New appliances and carpets, fresh paint ready to move in. Washer and dryer included. Lawn service included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 Fox Street have any available units?
333 Fox Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 333 Fox Street have?
Some of 333 Fox Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 333 Fox Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Fox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Fox Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 Fox Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 333 Fox Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 Fox Street offers parking.
Does 333 Fox Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Fox Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Fox Street have a pool?
No, 333 Fox Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 Fox Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Fox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Fox Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Fox Street has units with dishwashers.
