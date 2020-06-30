2 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths. This home has hardwood floors in the living room and one of the bedrooms. Master bedroom features his and hers closets and a 1/2 bath. Full bath features tile flooring and tile surround around the tub. Covered side porch and large backyard that features an outbuilding. Home will be available March 1st. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 Todd Drive NE have any available units?
30 Todd Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Todd Drive NE have?
Some of 30 Todd Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Todd Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
30 Todd Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.