Home
/
Concord, NC
/
30 Todd Drive NE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

30 Todd Drive NE

30 Todd Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

30 Todd Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths. This home has hardwood floors in the living room and one of the bedrooms. Master bedroom features his and hers closets and a 1/2 bath. Full bath features tile flooring and tile surround around the tub. Covered side porch and large backyard that features an outbuilding. Home will be available March 1st. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Todd Drive NE have any available units?
30 Todd Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Todd Drive NE have?
Some of 30 Todd Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Todd Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
30 Todd Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Todd Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 30 Todd Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 30 Todd Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 30 Todd Drive NE offers parking.
Does 30 Todd Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Todd Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Todd Drive NE have a pool?
No, 30 Todd Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 30 Todd Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 30 Todd Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Todd Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Todd Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.

