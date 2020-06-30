30 Todd Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths. This home has hardwood floors in the living room and one of the bedrooms. Master bedroom features his and hers closets and a 1/2 bath. Full bath features tile flooring and tile surround around the tub. Covered side porch and large backyard that features an outbuilding. Home will be available March 1st. No pets allowed.