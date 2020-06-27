All apartments in Concord
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest

276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease

One level living in this charming three bedroom two bath cottage.Sunny covered front porch for entertaining. You will love the open living/dining area with an open,bright kitchen with ss appliances. Easy care laminate wood and carpeted floors. Storage shed on outside of home for extra storage. This Backyard is perfect for entertaining your friends. Located near Downtown Concord with convenient access to restaurants, shopping and so much more!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Logan;
High school: Jay M Robinson High School;
Middle school: Concord Middle School;
Elementary school: W M Irvin Elementary School;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have any available units?
276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
