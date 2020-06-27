276 Hilltop Avenue Southwest

Amenities

***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease



One level living in this charming three bedroom two bath cottage.Sunny covered front porch for entertaining. You will love the open living/dining area with an open,bright kitchen with ss appliances. Easy care laminate wood and carpeted floors. Storage shed on outside of home for extra storage. This Backyard is perfect for entertaining your friends. Located near Downtown Concord with convenient access to restaurants, shopping and so much more!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Logan;

High school: Jay M Robinson High School;

Middle school: Concord Middle School;

Elementary school: W M Irvin Elementary School;

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1940

