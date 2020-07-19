All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

273 Odell Drive

273 Odell Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

273 Odell Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath bungalow with rear fenced yard - - Available 2/22/19.

Newly painted inside. 3 bed 2 bath home. Well laid out house. Living/kitchen-eat in combination. Hardwoods throughout except in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in living room, master bedroom. Mini blinds on all windows. Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Microwave to be installed before move in. Washer/Dryer connection. Gas heat.

HVAC less than 4 years old. Roof less than 3 years old. New kitchen flooring. Concrete driveway will accommodate 2 vehicles. Quiet street close to downtown Concord. Privacy fence in wooded backyard closed in on all sides. Large storage building in rear backyard.

Pet subject to owner approval. No dangerous breed dogs allowed.

Qualifications: 1-Please do pre-drive by property/neighborhood before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x rent or at least $3150/mo. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- Good,verifiable rental history last 12 months. 5- No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.
.
Directions: From 85 North take Poplar Tent (Exit 52) Poplar Tent becomes McGill Ave., right onto Kerr St., right onto Odell. House is on the left.

(RLNE1936841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Odell Drive have any available units?
273 Odell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Odell Drive have?
Some of 273 Odell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Odell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
273 Odell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Odell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 Odell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 273 Odell Drive offer parking?
No, 273 Odell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 273 Odell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Odell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Odell Drive have a pool?
No, 273 Odell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 273 Odell Drive have accessible units?
No, 273 Odell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Odell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Odell Drive has units with dishwashers.
