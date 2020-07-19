273 Odell Drive

Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath bungalow with rear fenced yard - - Available 2/22/19.



Newly painted inside. 3 bed 2 bath home. Well laid out house. Living/kitchen-eat in combination. Hardwoods throughout except in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in living room, master bedroom. Mini blinds on all windows. Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Microwave to be installed before move in. Washer/Dryer connection. Gas heat.



HVAC less than 4 years old. Roof less than 3 years old. New kitchen flooring. Concrete driveway will accommodate 2 vehicles. Quiet street close to downtown Concord. Privacy fence in wooded backyard closed in on all sides. Large storage building in rear backyard.



Pet subject to owner approval. No dangerous breed dogs allowed.



Qualifications: 1-Please do pre-drive by property/neighborhood before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x rent or at least $3150/mo. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- Good,verifiable rental history last 12 months. 5- No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

Directions: From 85 North take Poplar Tent (Exit 52) Poplar Tent becomes McGill Ave., right onto Kerr St., right onto Odell. House is on the left.



